Loop Capital Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $125.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

NYSE:TJX opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 230,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 757,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $67,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

