Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $80.75 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

