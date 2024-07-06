Manta Network Price Hits $0.83 (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $280.82 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.73974288 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $41,859,613.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

