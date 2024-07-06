Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.98. 851,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,953. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

