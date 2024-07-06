Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $630.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $710.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.25.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $536.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 79.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.