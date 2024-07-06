Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.5% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.08. 5,403,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,528,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

