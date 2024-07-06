Maxim Group Upgrades Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS) to Strong-Buy

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Solaris Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources has a one year low of C$1.38 and a one year high of C$7.09.

Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

