McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $77,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.09. 2,814,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,292. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.85.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

