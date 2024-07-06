Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Trading Up 0.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Meiji Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

