MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $67.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,658.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,347. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,639.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,607.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

