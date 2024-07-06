Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. 369,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 981,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
