Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Mesa Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $494.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.
