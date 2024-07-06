Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $8,402,442.16 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,769,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total value of $8,502,988.20.

On Friday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $8,600,861.92.

On Monday, June 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total value of $4,908,011.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total value of $8,532,717.76.

On Friday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,054 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.05, for a total value of $1,029,156.70.

On Friday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total value of $8,406,784.68.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $539.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $540.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 657 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

