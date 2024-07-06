Metal (MTL) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Metal has a market cap of $67.03 million and $5.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

