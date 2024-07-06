Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.18 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and $60,146.66 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,975,751 coins and its circulating supply is 36,241,826 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,969,315 with 36,236,939 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.79581592 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $67,598.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

