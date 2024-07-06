Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $62,214.93 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,975,751 coins and its circulating supply is 36,241,826 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,969,315 with 36,236,939 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.79581592 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $67,598.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.