MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 2,038,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

