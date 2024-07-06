Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,267.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,346.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,412.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,298.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

