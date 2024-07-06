Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

TIGO opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 61,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

