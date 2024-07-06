MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

