Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 122,846 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,846 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $123,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.