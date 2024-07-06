Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 169,293 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Qualys worth $83,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $3,833,431. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.28. 318,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.98. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

