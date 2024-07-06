Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,332 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.48% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $63,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

