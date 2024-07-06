Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $46,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.