Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $46,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $107.30 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

