Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 240.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.86% of QuantumScape worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 4,542,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,675 shares of company stock worth $2,894,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

