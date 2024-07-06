Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 346.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Kraft Heinz worth $57,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC remained flat at $32.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,200,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

