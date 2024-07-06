Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.69 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,024 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $412,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. 2,858,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,091. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

