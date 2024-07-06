Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.18 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 20.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,600. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

