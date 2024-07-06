Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.17 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.33% of Dropbox worth $27,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after buying an additional 1,799,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after buying an additional 869,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 936.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 282,173 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $154,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,218 shares of company stock worth $6,661,709 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

