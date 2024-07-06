Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $55.22 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61,318 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $55,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,675,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $462.16. 631,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,964. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.22 and a 200 day moving average of $450.97.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

