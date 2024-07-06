Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $60.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $60,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

