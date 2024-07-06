Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,727 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.11.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

