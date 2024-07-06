Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 56,357 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,465,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,982,000 after purchasing an additional 259,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,298,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.