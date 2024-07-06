Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 119,608 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 119,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.83. 5,365,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

