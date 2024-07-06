Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,574 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 19,603,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.