Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 58,825 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,825 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $44,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,681 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. 292,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.