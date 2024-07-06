Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 61,077 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $79,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.69. The company had a trading volume of 632,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.58.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

