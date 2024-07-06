Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 780,801 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,801 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $67,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 56,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,042. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

