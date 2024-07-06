Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in ANSYS by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.25. 298,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,532. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

