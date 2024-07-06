Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

