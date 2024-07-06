Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,019 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $50,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,373,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,966,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. 2,417,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

