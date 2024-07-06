Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,708 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. 6,599,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

