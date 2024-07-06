Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 309 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

