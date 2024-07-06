Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 805,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 2,471,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,419. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

