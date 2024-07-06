Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.64% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $40.69. 8,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

