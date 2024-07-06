Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 418,891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $115.83. 280,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.