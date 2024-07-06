Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,238. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

