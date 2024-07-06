Mission Wealth Management LP Has $446,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $2,854,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,735,000 after buying an additional 189,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 783,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 3,286,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

