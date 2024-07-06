Mission Wealth Management LP Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.